MaDonna J. “Donna” Frommelt (Timmerman) passed away with her family by her side on September 5th, 2021 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, with a prayer service at 7:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, and will be live-streamed on the St. Anthony Catholic Church YouTube page. Rev. Steven Rosonke will officiate. The family kindly requests masks at the visitation and funeral. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Donna was born in Kieler WI to Lillian and Vincent Timmerman on April 4th, 1943. She attended grade school at Immaculate Conception in Kieler and graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque in 1961. Donna married her husband of 56 years, Paul Frommelt on June 12th, 1965 at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler WI. Along with being a dedicated mother and homemaker, Donna also worked for many years with her husband Paul at McGovern Hardware and later worked for Medical Associates and volunteered at the Mercy Hospital gift shop upon retiring. Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her many friends. She enjoyed traveling, and visited many places, including Europe, Ireland, Branson, MO, and went on several cruises. Shopping was one of her favorite hobbies. She was passionate about WI sports, particularly the Packers and Badgers football teams and attended as many of her grandchildren’s games as possible.
Donna was also involved in church activities including being a member of the St. Anthony’s Rosary Society and Funeral Choir. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Vincent, brothers Richard and Larry Timmerman as well as in laws Leo and Gertrude Frommelt and brother in law James Pihart. Left to honor Donna’s memory are her husband, Paul; her children Mike Frommelt (Brenda), Tricia Nichols (Todd), Bill Frommelt (Jennifer); and 9 grandchildren; Lauren, Charlie and Leo Frommelt, Anna and Cristian Nichols and Joseph, Emma, Liam and Maggie Frommelt. Donna is also remembered by her sisters, Jane (Richard) Leibfried, and Kay (Richard) Budden; Paul’s brothers and sisters, MaryAnn Pihart, Al and Maureen Frommelt, Adele and Bob Nicks, Rita and Rob Woodham, Theresa and Roger Herting, Chris Frommelt, and Regina Boarman; and many other friends and relatives.
Special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy One (special nurse Shirley), Dr. Bland, and the dedicated ambulatory nurses from Mercy who took such good care of Donna. Memorials can be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church.