FARLEY, Iowa — Marvin L. Kramer, 90 of Farley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home in Farley, Iowa.

Visitation for Marvin will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m., the Farley Knights of Columbus Council rosary will be held at 6 p.m., the Farley American Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 6:45, and the Farley American Legion Services will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the funeral home.

