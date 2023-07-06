FARLEY, Iowa — Marvin L. Kramer, 90 of Farley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home in Farley, Iowa.
Visitation for Marvin will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m., the Farley Knights of Columbus Council rosary will be held at 6 p.m., the Farley American Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 6:45, and the Farley American Legion Services will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial for Marvin will be held on 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa where full military honors will be afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Marvin was born on February 20, 1933, in Sand Springs, Iowa, son of Louis B. and Coletta V. (Evers) Kramer. He received his education from the Jurgens Country School in Sands Springs, and then the Oberding Country School in Dyersville, Iowa. He was united in marriage on July 27, 1963, to Jean Muller-Oberbroeckling at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement in 1990.
He was also member of St. Joseph’s Parish, in Farley. Marvin was a Veteran having served in the United States Army in 1953 to 1955. He was also member of the Farley American Legion Post #656 and the Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001.
Marvin was known for his sharp sense of humor, but you had to listen closely. He was always worried about his “Bride” or “The Poor Soul.”
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean Kramer of Farley; six children, Kevin Kramer of Bettendorf, Marty Kramer of Iowa City, and Karla (Jack) Golden of Florence, AZ, Sherry (Dave) Menke of Cascade, Tom (Cheryl) Oberbroeckling of Marion, and Rick (Wendy) Oberbroeckling of Dyersville; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; five siblings, Bernard (Mary) Kramer of Meza, AZ, Ronald (Joan) Kramer of Epworth, Daniel Kramer, David (Lisa) Kramer both of Dyersville, and Margery (Jim) Grawe of Marion; brothers and sisters-in-law, Beulah Kramer of Naples, FL, Mary Ann Kramer of Epworth, and Joan (Gerald) Gaul of Farley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Oberbroeckling on July 4, 2016; one sister, Helen Otting; one brother, Vernon Kramer; nieces and nephews, Brian “Bugsy” Kramer, Larry Kramer, Beth Otting, and Kim (Kramer) Krafl; father and mother-in-law, George and Marcella (Hoefer) Muller; and three brothers-in-law, John Muller, Loras Kramer, and Daniel Otting.
The Kramer family would like to give a special thank you to Phil and Julie Meyer for being extraordinary neighbors. Janet Hall with making a Difference and Amanda Shannon R.N. with in Home Care Connections who were both Marv’s joy. Mike Squires, Physical Therapist with In Home Care Connections, Farley EMS and Fire Department, Dr. Nicole Salow and her staff, Nurses and Staff at Hospice of Dubuque, and the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley for all their love and kindness to our family and community over the years.
In lieu of flowers a Marvin L. Kramer memorial fund has been established.