MONTROSE, Iowa — Louis J. Hoppman Sr., age 85, of Montrose, Iowa and formerly of Dubuque, passed away at 1:35 a.m., on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Montrose Health Center. To celebrate Louis’ life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Friday, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Private burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Louis was born on May 17, 1936, in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Vincent C. and Leona (Wiegman) Hoppman.
Louis was united in marriage to Myrtle D. Marcov on April 30, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 6 children together before Myrtle passed away on April 30, 2006. Louis was always a dedicated worker and spent 44 years with the Dubuque Packing Company until his well earned retirement in 2000. Louis also served as a Union Steward for 12 years with Teamsters Local #150. In his free time he enjoyed going hunting and fishing and heading out to the dog track. He will be greatly missed, but we find some comfort in knowing that he is now free of all of the health challenges he has faced these past few years.
Those left to cherish Louis’ memory include his children, Terrance V. Hoppman, San Antonio, TX, Jean M. Schollmeyer, Louisburg, WI, Julie A. Hoppman, in Northern WI and Louis J. (Cathy) Hoppman Jr., Ft. Madison, IA; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Connolly, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Myrtle Hoppman; a daughter, Myrtle D. “Kitten” Hoppman; a son, Timothy Hoppman; a sister, Joan Holdridge; and a brother, Daniel Hoppman.
Louis’ family would like to thank the staff of Montrose Health Center for all of the care they have provided for Louis these past years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Louis’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Louis Hoppman Sr. Family.