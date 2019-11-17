PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mark W. (“Rosie”) Voigts, of Jasper, Ark., formerly of Platteville, Wis., passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at the Platteville Elks Club, 50 S. Oak St., in Platteville, from 1 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Mark’s cremains will be privately laid to rest at a later date with his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home of Platteville and Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, Ark., are assisting the family.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the Mark W. Voigts Memorial Fund. A “Memories of Mark” book will be available for anyone to add their favorite story and/or photo of Mark. Also the family asks that Green Bay Packers apparel be worn in his memory.
The son of Orville and Catherine (Udelhoven) Voigts, he was born May 1, 1956. He attended Platteville High School and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mark worked all over the United States, first in the security business, and then in time share/vacation sales.
Mark was a free spirit and enjoyed drawing, rock ‘n roll and being in the outdoors. He was a terrific cook and loved to prepare meals for others. He liked entertaining people and was an excellent storyteller. Mark was the life of the party at many social gatherings. He was a spirited person who enjoyed being a jokester, telling both good jokes and bad. Mark made friends easily and could talk with anyone. He and his best friends Jack Key, Paul Key and Andy Druillard spent many hours together enjoying life and living it to the fullest. Mark was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and spent many Sundays yelling and cheering at the television when the Packers were playing.
Spending time with his family, especially his sons, was also a cherished part of his life.
Mark is survived by his two sons, Kalen Jack, of Lillington, N.C., and Jerry (Molly) Hanson, of Reedsburg, Wis.; his granddaughter, Hope Hanson; his sister, Cindy; two aunts, Lorita (Vernelle) Klein and Marian (Willard) Voigts; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins.