MANCHESTER, Iowa — Nyle E. Sauer, 89, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Luther Manor-Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.
Nyle was born August 1, 1930, in Walker, Iowa, the son of Fred and Mertie (Kress) Sauer. He graduated from Troy Mills High School in 1948 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On September 2, 1951, in El Paso, Texas, Nyle was united in marriage to Corrine Trumbull. He was a carpenter superintendent for 25 years at Abell & Howe. Nyle enjoyed traveling and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Corrine Sauer; children, Beverly McAreavy of Delaware, Iowa, Bill (Connie) Sauer of Traynor, Iowa and Brad (Roxanne) Sauer of Chelsea, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Nyle was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Becky Huber; son, Brett Sauer; all his siblings, Lyla Nelson, Neva Staton, Arlie Sauer, Lester Sauer, Raymond Sauer, Lowell Sauer, Wilda Staton, and Eileen Kimerle; and son-in-law, Steve McAreavy.
