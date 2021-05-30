MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — John T. Graf, 64, died on May 15, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following a brief illness.
He leaves his brother, Robert Graf; his aunt, Helene Byrne; cousins, Sr. Catherine Houtakker and Linda Byrne; and many other relatives and friends.
During his career, John lived in Hayward and South Wayne, Wisconsin. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin (River Falls).
He worked for 33 years as a Farm Loan Manager for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, followed by four years as a Field Representative for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. John appreciated his career spent working with farmers. He passed away on the feast day of St. Isidore, the patron saint of farmers.
John enjoyed volunteer activities, prize-winning roses, cooking, and road trips to explore parks and church architecture. John’s special relationship with animals led him to rescue and adopt many dogs and cats.
John suffered a severe stroke in 2017. At that time, five dogs and a cat were under his care.
John returned to Minnetonka for his last four years to be close to his brother Robert.
John was raised in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the son of Jean (Houtakker) Graf and Thomas Graf and the eldest of three sons. In addition to his parents, John is pre-deceased by a brother, James Graf.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, in Dubuque, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral.
Washburn-McCreavy Funeral Home in Hopkins, Minnesota, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Church of the Resurrection or the donor’s favorite charity.