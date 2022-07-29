Patricia Ann Broessel, 87, (Ms. Pat) of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on July 26th, 2022, at UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital.
Family and friends may gather from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 29th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a sharing time will be held at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa on a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Patricia was born on February 22, 1935, daughter of William and Helen (Smith) McCoy. She was educated at Holy Trinity Catholic School. She was married to Robert Broessel on April 11, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked as a waitress at Chateau Supper Club; Eagle Stores for ten years in the meat department. She later owned and operated two dress stores in Dubuque: “Patricia’s Bridal” with her sister Betty, and “Putting on the Ritz.” She also owned and operated Ms. Pat’s Corner Tap for 15 years.
She enjoyed going to Casino, and Mario’s Restaurant to meet up with her friends, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Robert “Bobby” (Linda) Broessel, Shelly (Tim) Bahl, and William “Woody” Broessel; her grandchildren Chris (Nikki Droessler) Broessel of Cuba City, WI, Anne (Ryan) Holzem of Sheboygan, WI, Theresa (Nick Addison) Broessel of Madison, WI, Jayme (Valerie) Bahl, Lizy Bahl( Chris Valentine), Jessica Broessel, Willie (Hannah) Broessel, Matt Broessel, and Christine Hosch; her 14 great grandchildren with one on the way in September; her sister Betty Griffin of Dubuque, and Colleen Mohr of East Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert on August 8th, 1975, son Michael on September 1987 and son Kirk “Curt” on February 25, 2009, parents William and Helen McCoy, her sister Marcella “Sally” Cain, and brothers-in-law Wesley Mohr, Robert Griffin and Donny Cain.
In lieu of flowers, a Patricia Broessel Memorial Fund will be established.
