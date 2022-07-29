Patricia Ann Broessel, 87, (Ms. Pat) of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on July 26th, 2022, at UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital.

Family and friends may gather from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 29th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a sharing time will be held at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa on a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

