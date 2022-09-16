MANCHESTER, Iowa — Mary Regina Duggan, 92, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Family will greet friends and family from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester, with a Funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Gabriel Anderson will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. A livestream of the Mass may be viewed at https://blessedtrinitycluster.com/livestream-mass. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Mary was born on October 11, 1929, in Ryan, the daughter of George Leo and Julia Agnes (Monaghan) Duggan. She graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in Ryan and went on to attend Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mary worked as a Cashier for First State Bank, now GNB, retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed reading, golfing, and her flower garden. She especially enjoyed traveling and went South most winters. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her cousin who was like a daughter to her, Linda Bessey of Manchester; and many other cousins who were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Julia Duggan; and an infant brother, Joseph Duggan.
