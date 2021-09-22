MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Timothy Alan Russett, 27, of Mineral Point, WI, formerly of Dubuque, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, as a result of a car accident.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday September 25, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory 3860 Asbury Road. The Prayer Service for Tim will be 4:00 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Cal Schaver officiating.
Timothy was born July 22, 1994, in Russia, the son of James Alan and Linda Rose (Leuschen) Russett.
He was a welder for Cummins. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and loved spending time with his children.
Survivors include his mother, Linda (Jeff) Fries of Dubuque; one son, Conner Russett; one daughter, Sofia Russett; and one sister, Maria (Matthew) Russett of St. Paul, MN.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Joseph and Irene Leuschen and Alan and Elsie Russett.
The family would like to thank the Faith Lutheran Church family for all their love and support.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Tim’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.