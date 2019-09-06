CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Linda Hauber, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Linda was born on December 12, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Otto and Helen (Johnson) Tollefson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967. Linda was united in marriage to Paul Hauber on March 3, 1973, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for a radio station in Chicago and the Children’s Hospital before returning to Cedar Rapids. Linda also worked for Life Investors prior to starting her career with Linn County, first at the treasurer’s office and then at the sherriff’s office.
Linda found some spiritual comfort with a prayer group. She enjoyed reading, going out to eat, walking on her treadmill and Christmas-time. Linda especially enjoyed visiting with her family and friends.
Linda is survived by her sons, Mike (Ann) Hauber, of Robins, Iowa, and James (Tascha) Hauber, of Ames, Iowa; daughter, Mary (Frank) Kelly, of Mason City; six grandchildren, Alaina Denney, David, Daniel and Megan Hauber, and Ryan and Avery Kelly; half-siblings, Patricia Hall, Gail (Fred) Libby and Otis (Jane) Tollefson; half sister-in-law, Dolores Tollefson; special sister-in-law, Sister Mary Hauber; and special cousins, Vikki and Kim.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Helen Tollefson; husband, Paul Hauber; and half-brother, Noel Tollefson.
Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or CurePSP.
Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.