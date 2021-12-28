Danny R. Birch Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Becky Daniels, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Vincent A. Dolphin, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Douglas R. Eck, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Tracy L. Ede, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Delores C. Eggers, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Betty J. Geissbuhler-Hughes, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lisa A. Hanson, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Memorial service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Eldon B. Heims, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Raymond L. Kirpes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Leonard G. Manders, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Robert A. Meyers, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Jerry L. Newman, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Primitive Methodist Church, New Diggings, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Kenneth C. Roschi, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Richard V. Schromen, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Jean A. Steger, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Michael R. Zickuhr, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.