KIELER, Wis. — Eloise C. Hinderman, 93, of Kieler, WI passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Thursday, January 5th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Eloise was born on June 16, 1929 to George & Cecelia (Brandt) Kruser in Jamestown, WI. She married Donald “Doc” E. Hinderman on October 8, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. Together they farmed in rural Cuba City, WI until Doc’s retirement in 1973 and then moved to Kieler, WI. Her and Doc enjoyed going dancing at Melody Mill and saw Johnny Cash twice. Eloise enjoyed sewing, camping at Lake Joy, fishing, traveling, an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and devoted Fox News follower. Most important to Eloise was spending time with her family, where she planned the annual Kruser picnic. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Eloise is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Terry) Seng of Platteville, WI; 3 sons: Gerald “Jerry” Hinderman of Cuba City, WI, Al (Bev) Hinderman of Sherrill, IA and Mark (Lorinda) Hinderman of Potosi, WI; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hinderman of Sherrill, IA; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings: Marie Williamson, David (Ruth) Kruser, Carol Cherrey and Donna Mae Reuter; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald “Doc” (October 9, 2002), a daughter, Doris (1972), two sons: Dalen (1963) and Merle (2009), 3 siblings: Teddy (Patti) Kruser, Olive Ann (Andy) Kieler and Freddy Kruser, and 2 brothers-in-law: Buddy Cherrey and Francis Reuter. In lieu of plants & flowers, an Eloise C. Hinderman Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Eloise Hinderman Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The Family of Eloise Hinderman would like to extend a special thank you to CommonHeart Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Eloise and her family.
