Francis J. Bechen, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Marilyn A. Cravatta, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial services: Noon Friday, Aug. 30, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Memorial gathering: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Eldon J. Hazer, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Gwen E. Healey, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the church.
Mary V. Hesselman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Edna A. Huinker, Ossian, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Thomas J. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce E. Mahr, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Lancaster Congregational Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Joseph J. McPoland, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, Sherrill. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Eugene W. Metcalfe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Margaret B. Schmitz, Minnesota, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the church.
Marjorie J. Steiber, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, United Methodist Church, Lansing. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cindy Wright, Monticello, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.