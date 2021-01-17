SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Sullivan, 96, of Scottsdale, AZ, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021, in Scottsdale.
She was born on August 2, 1924, in Bernard, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Kathryn (Meehan) Moriarty. She married John W. Sullivan on November 21, 1946 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2012.
She was a homemaker and a full-time mom most of her life, and a member of the Church of the Nativity and the Rosary and Guild Society. She loved to bake and played golf in the Ladies Day league at Lacoma golf course.
Surviving are her three children, John (Barbara) Sullivan, of Bolivar, OH, Diane Sullivan, of Overland Park, KS, and Colleen (Steve) Hook, of Scottsdale, AZ; and four grandchildren, Morgan, Meredith, Mackenzie and Christina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Carol; three sisters, Mary Moriarty, Rita Roussel and Bernadine Grevas; and three brothers; Jack, Ray and Jim Moriarty.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held and announced at a later date. Her burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff of Tuscan Place, especially Claudia, Valerie, Mary, Michelle and Adelina, for their wonderful care and compassion.