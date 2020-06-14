SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Eugene “Tom” A. Otting, 85, of Shullsburg, WI, and formerly of Dubuque and Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020, after a long battle with poor health.
Tom was born May 9, 1935, in Farley, Iowa, son of Henry and Veronica (Melchert) Otting. Tom grew up in Farley and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School. After graduation, Tom served in the Navy from 1953 to 1957. After the service, he was a telegrapher and a yard master for the Great Western Railroad and later the Milwaukee Road and Soo Line. He ran the Dip Tap in DBQ and later worked at Merkle-Korpf in Darlington, WI, until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, he enjoyed many part-time endeavors, his favorite being the driver of the Shullsburg School Bus for over 111/2 years.
Tom married Helen Annette Kunzman on July 27, 1957. She preceded him in death on May 28, 1978. He married Pauline (Curran-Hensel) On December 30, 1990.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline; his daughters, Kimberly (Dave) McGinnis and Karen (Mick) Hirsch, both of Florida; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; his sister, Grace Vaske, of Dyersville, IA; brother, Sam, of DBQ; and two sisters-in-law, Christine (Terry) Beyer, of Elizabeth, and Mary Ellen (Christopher) Lyne, of Scales Mound; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rick McCauley.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; his sister and her husband, Lois (Howard) Neal; brothers-in-law Don Vaske and James Curran; and in-laws Viola and Paul Curran.
Tom was a lifelong Catholic and a VFW lifetime member. He bowled for over 40 years and sponsored many teams when he owned the Dip Tap.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ram, Dr. Tara Brock and the rest of his Medical Associates doctors who helped so much to make his last years as good as possible. We would also like to thank Hospice of DBQ, Megan, Stephanie, Shirley and especially his nurse Brittney.