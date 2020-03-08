Donna Kay Brandel, 72, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Donna will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Donna was born February 25, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of Dale and Bernita Kunnen Massey.
Donna retired from Auto-Owners Insurance — supervising personal insurance lines.
She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1965.
She enjoyed sewing, pottery, and anything with the grandkids. She had a very active life with friends over the past 30 years in Arizona.
Survivors include three sons, Todd (Angela) Brandel, of Hutchinson, MN, Brian Brandel, of Dubuque, Paul (Lenaye) Brandel, of Huntley, IL; four granddaughters, Emelia Brandel, Abigail Brandel, Haddie Brandel and Millie Brandel; one grandson, Louis Brandel; one sister, Barb Vanblarcom, of Dubuque; two brothers-in-law, Joe Pfohl, of Dubuque, and Jim Rollinger, of Cascade; one sister-in-law, Mary Meyer (Massey), of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Home Instead Senior Care, and Eagle Point Place
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service are caring for Donna and her arrangements.