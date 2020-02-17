Donald Jerome Patrick Fischer, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on February 13th, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Tom Heathershaw officiating. Military honors to follow mass by the American Legion Post No. 6. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the church, until time of Mass. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family.
Don was born on June 10, 1934, in Earlville, Iowa, the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Weber) Fischer. In 1952, he graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Ryan, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was deployed to Germany during the Korean Conflict as Radio Operator. He earned a National Defense Service Medal and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).
He married Irene Francois on June 10, 1958, in Masonville, Iowa. Don was a lifetime member of the VFW and faithful member of the Church of the Resurrection.
Don worked for Great Plains Lumberyard in Manchester, Iowa, Peter Pan Bakery in Dubuque, and retired in 1995 as contractor coordinator and foreman with Wickes Lumber in Dubuque.
Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved life, jokes and talking to his friends. Whoever you were, dad made everyone feel welcome. He loved all dogs, especially those who stopped to visit him in his garage. Dad’s final farewell would be a shoutout saying “I’m glad you got to see me.”
He is survived by his wife, Irene Fischer; his children, Pam (Randy) Reicher, Rodney (Zeny) Fischer, Angela (Terry) Mozena and Darin (Beth) Fischer. His beloved grandchildren, Heather, Joshua, Rodney, Jr., Gabriel, Noah and Jacob; and his great-grandchildren, Kalysa, Jozlyn, Avery and Hailey. His brother, Charles Fischer; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Fischer; grandchildren, Jeremy, Bryson and Brandy; and two brothers, Merle and Eddie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, the Dubuque Humane Society or the Church of the Resurrection.
The family would like to thank Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and kindness.