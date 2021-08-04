Lorena “Mickey” Pfeiler, 95, of Dubuque died Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 4 pm Friday at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, followed by Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The 7:00 wake service and the 4:00 Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mickey was born March 10, 1926, in Atchison, Kansas, daughter of Walter and Margie (Coffman) Logan.
She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. On January 7, 1947, she married Donald J. Pfeiler. He preceded her in death on October 5, 2010
Mickey converted to Catholicism when she met her future husband, Don. She became a devoted member of Holy Trinity Church (Holy Spirit Parish) where she attended daily mass, sang in the church choir, and funeral choir. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and was also a song leader, lector, and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of The Secular Franciscans as well as Tops, the weight loss organization. She was also very active in her children’s activities.
Throughout her life she enjoyed ceramics, croquet, bowling, playing cards, dancing, singing, baking, cooking, and rescuing stray and injured animals.
Being of service to friends and neighbors and always willing to help was important to Mickey. At Bethany Home she enjoyed leading the Rosary at the daily prayer meeting and checking on the new residents to make sure they felt at home.
She is survived by five children, Richard (Debbie) Pfeiler of Kansas City, MO, Donna Lou Pfeiler of Dubuque, IA, Dale (Iran) Pfeiler of Waikanae, New Zealand, Mark (Veronica) Pfeiler of Los Angeles, CA, and John (Mary) Pfeiler of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren; Russel, Sara, and Lily Fry of Kansas City, MO, Rosette (Kurt) Godel of Dubuque, IA, Joshua, Jordyn and Coady Pfeiler of New Zealand, Emily, Sarah and Evan Pfeiler of NE. Great grandchildren; Gracie, Sammy, Jacob and Hannah Godel of Dubuque, IA, Jaden and Adrian Fry of Kansas City, MO, and Aquila, Abdu, and Sammy Fry.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Jean Logan who died at the age of two, and several half-siblings.
Mickey lived her faith every day and her love poured out to all she met. She loved without condition, and she exuded warmth, tenderness, and compassion. Her endearing character was felt by all, including Donald’s siblings who she considered her own family. She loved to laugh, and made others laugh. She loved her coffee hot. Not your average person’s version of hot, but a hot that would put blisters on your lips. She dealt with adversity with a steadfast faith in God. She kept a prayer list and was always praying for others. She will be missed immensely by all who were touched by her unconditional love, kindness, and generosity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Home, Holy Spirit Parish or Hospice of Dubuque.
Special thanks to Bethany Home, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris, Amy, and Suzanne and Dr. Benjamin Kumor.