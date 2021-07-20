GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Stephen A. Summer, of Guttenberg, died on July 14, 2021, at home.
There will be no services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Iowa Cremation is assisting the family.
He is survived by his wife, Phyliss; brothers, Stuart (Guttenberg), Stan (Dewitt), Sid; and sister, Sue (Dubuque); many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Ivanelle Summer, Jewel Hastings, and grandson, Alex.
