CUBA CITY, Wis. — James B. Loeffelholz, 83, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at home surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. A private burial will be held at a later date. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Jim was born on August 8, 1938, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of John G. and Colette T. (Staver) Loeffelholz. He married Patricia B. Pluemer at St. Andrew’s Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin on July 19, 1960.
Jim worked at Clinton Machines and John Deere. He then owned and operated Loeffelholz Inc. in Cuba City with his father, until his retirement.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat, and his four children, Kristy J. (John) Feeney, Port Washington, WI, Todd A. Loeffelholz, Burnsville, MN, Troy J. (Rhonda) Loeffelholz, Cuba City, and Kara L. Loeffelholz, Cuba City. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Courtney (Steve) Mueller, Hannah (Cody) Bechen, Hailey (Anthony Zilliox) Loeffelholz, Kathryn (Michael Dewey) Feeney, Nathan Feeney and Madeline Feeney; one great-grandson, Logan Mueller; and Future Baby Mueller. Jim is further survived by his siblings, Susan (Paul) Droessler, Lynn (Ron) Deiter and Joan Wright; and a sister-in-law, Betty J. Loeffelholz.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Becky (Bill) Wetter and Debbie Loeffelholz; three brothers, John, in infancy, Donald Loeffelholz and Bob Loeffelholz; and a brother-in-law, Wilbur Wright.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Hospital, Medical Associates and Hospice of Dubuque, whose dedication and compassion assisted Jim and his family through his life journey.
In lieu of flowers, a James B. Loeffelholz Memorial Fund has been established.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.