Mary Jill Long, 79, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care, in Dubuque, Iowa, from complications of COVID-19.
A graveside service and burial with a celebration of life luncheon will be held at a later date in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Cremation has taken place. The Carson Celebration of Life Center, in Maquoketa, is caring for the family.
Mary Jill Sandleback was born on July 30, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, to Edward L. and Helene Rose (Pohlman) Sandleback. She was a graduate of Prairie du Chien High School. She married Richard Eugene Long on January 3, 1959, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Jill had first worked for Savanna State Bank as the head cashier from 1969 to 1979. She then worked for Dubuque Medical Associates as a transcriptionist from 1981 to 2002. She worked as a hostess for Cracker Barrel in The Villages, Florida, following retirement from 2003 to 2011. Jill loved music and dancing of any kind! She also enjoyed traveling, shopping and spending time with family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Richard E. Long, of Dubuque, IA; a son- and daughter-in-law, Russ and Jane Long, of Maquoketa, IA; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Long, of Monticello, IA; three grandchildren, Andrew Long, of Maquoketa, IA, Lucas (Courtney Westphal) Long, of Marion, IA, and Tara (Mitch) Miller, of Monticello, IA; a great-grandchild, Braelynn Miller; and a sister, Kathy (Pat) Cornford, of Stillman Valley, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Scott Long; and brothers, Todd and David Sandleback.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are preferred and may be sent to Richard E. Long, 1332 W. 5th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center, in Maquoketa, is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.