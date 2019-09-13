NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Lucina C. “Lou” Haas Kerper Morris, 93, of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Oak Crest Manor in Dyersville, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, and will continue from 9 until 10 a.m. on Monday, all at the church.
Lou was born July 1, 1926, in rural Guttenberg, Iowa, the daughter of Hubert and Anna (Drilling) Haas. She married Arthur E. “Bob” Kerper on June 9, 1949, in Garnavillo, Iowa. He passed away on May 2, 1958. She then married Richard E. “Dick” Morris on June 15, 1973, in New Vienna. He passed away May 5, 2002.
Lou worked for many years as a bank teller in local area banks. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Kerper Produce, the Dyersville Sale Barn on Thursdays, and Morris Livestock. Lou was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary 9th District in New Vienna, and was past president.
She was an avid euchre player and a league bowler for many years. Lou volunteered delivering meals for senior citizens for 11 years. She was the New Vienna Citizen of the Year in 2010.
Lou was a member of the New Vienna Historical Society, and served as a tour guide at the Heritage House. She loved cooking for and entertaining family and friends, and she was always interested in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities. She was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed watching Chris and Craig play for the Farley Hawks.
Survivors include her children, Steve (Linda Goedken) Kerper and Rick Kerper, both of New Vienna, and Karen (Steve) Tapke, of Dyersville; seven grandchildren, Chris (Danielle) Kerper, Cheryl (James) Biermann, Craig (fiancee, Allison Koss) Kerper, Justin (Jennifer) Kerper, Melissa (Brian) Mensen, Jennifer (Adam) Oberbroeckling and Nicole (Sean) Stelken; 12 great-grandchildren, Elisabeth and Alexander Kerper, Max and Elena Biermann, Ethan and Madison Kerper, Rylie, Karlie and Tate Mensen, Emma and Ava Oberbroeckling, and Olivia Stelken; brother, Lavern (Bernice) Haas; and sister-in-law, Norma Kerper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Otto and Anna Kerper; husbands, Bob and Dick; granddaughter, Emily Kerper; siblings, Anita (Alfred) Klosterman, Erwin Haas, Imelda (James) Boeckenstedt and Aletha (Edwin) Engelken; in-laws, John Kerper, Mary (Louis) Fell, Sr. Ann Marie Kerper, Theresa (Roland) Domeyer, Albert Kerper, Anthony (Iola) Kerper, James (Kathy) Kerper and Donald Kerper; and half brother-in-law, Leo Kinser.
