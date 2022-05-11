REWEY, Wis. — Linda A. Biddick, age 70, of Rewey, WI passed away on Sunday May 8, 2022, at her residence with her beloved husband and family by her side. She was born on May 5, 1952, in Dubuque, IA the daughter of Edwin and Marilyn (Mayer) Lattner. Linda was united in marriage to James Biddick on March 31, 1973, in Livingston.
Linda held multiple positions and several titles working for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 30 years until having to retire due to health issues. Linda adored her family and had the biggest heart, especially around the many animals and pets on the farm. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and going for rides around the countryside. Linda was very social and loved visiting with family and friends. The strength Linda found through her many health challenges was immeasurable.
Linda is survived by her husband and caretaker James Biddick, daughter Amy (Ryan) Hunt, three grandchildren: Marissa Ihm (Andy Schmidt) Gerrit Hunt (Tyler Stahl), and Madelyn Hunt, and her great-granddaughter Ada Mae Schmidt, two sisters: Diane Maiers and Jannan Davidson, and in-laws: Mary Leix, Jane (Larry) Dolphin, Joseph (Marsha) Biddick, and Ron (Sheiran) Austin along with many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her son Harvey Biddick, parents Edwin and Marilyn Lattner, brother Edward Lattner, father and mother-in-law Clarence and Mildred Biddick and in-laws: Curt Biddick, Mae Austin, Madge and Ralph Day, Nancy and Gordon Krell, Eugene Davidson, Dave Maiers and Marion Leix.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday May 13, 2022, at the Rewey United Methodist Church in Rewey, WI with a private family burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery in rural Livingston. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 P.M. on Thursday May 12, 2022, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church on Friday morning. Memorial may be given in loving memory of Linda A. Biddick to the Dubuque Humane Society, Upland Hills Hospice, or the Rewey United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.