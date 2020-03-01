William R. “Bill” Helmer, 90, passed away at MercyOne Hospital on Friday, February 28, 2020, following a courageous battle with COPD.
The funeral service for Bill will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, with Sister Margaret Anne Kramer officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
He was born in Duluth, MN, on September 17, 1929, to Eleanor (Carroll) and Charles Helmer. He is preceded in death by his twin sister, Patricia Schlinsky, of Stevens Point, WI; sisters, Mary Helmer and Clair Siversen, of Darien, CN; and two brothers, Charles, of Dallas, TX, and Joseph, of Chicago, IL. He also leaves his wife, Rita Seymour, of 53 years; nieces and nephews, Rolf and Eric Swensen, of Darien of CN, Joe (Mary), of Chicago, Janice Helmer, of Chicago, and Patricia (Hugh) Scherrer, of Atlanta, GA.
He lived for many years in the Mt. Prospect/Prospect Heights, IL, area. Bill was a member of the Federation of Musicians of Chicago, Local 10-208, for over 50 years, playing his trumpet in bands for many prominent people and shows. He played at the Hilton Hotel Downtown Chicago, for the ice shows until it closed.
As he watched the big bands slowly going out of style, he went back to school part time and received an accounting degree. He worked for almost 30 years for a manufacturing firm Door-O-Matic of Republic Industries, achieving the rank of Vice President and Treasurer of the corporation. He loved both his jobs, accounting all day and playing his horn at night and on weekends. At one time, they were the guest band for Holland America Cruise Line. A full band and most of their wives. Bill and Rita were hooked on cruises after that. They managed to go on 5 cruises, plus many other trips, Alaska being his favorite. After retirement, he worked in the ProShop at Rob Roy Golf Course in Prospect Heights, IL.
To avoid being drafted, he enlisted in the Army Air Force. He spent 4 years as a radio operator, stationed in Germany for most of the time.
They moved back to Dubuque these past 2 years to be closer to family. Severe arthritis left him in great pain, and asthma/COPD played a major role in his life. Too many years in smoke filled rooms took a toll of his health. He also leaves many nieces and nephews in the Dubuque area.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and emergency staff at MercyOne for their loving kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
