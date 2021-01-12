PEOSTA, Iowa — Molly M. Kaiser, 44, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque, Iowa.
A visitation for Molly will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held at a later date.
She was born July 19, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Gerald “Jerry” and Ann (Schissel) O’Hea. She graduated from Wahlert High School and Loras College of Dubuque, Iowa. On August 11, 2001, she was united in marriage to David Kaiser at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked in the Human Resources Department at Younkers and Grandview Preschool in Dubuque, IA.
Molly was also a homeschool teacher to their youngest son and the self-proclaimed CEO of the “Kaiser 5.” She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She was an advocate and founder of the Dubuque Area PANDAS Support Group. She was a kind, generous and patient individual. She loved her family time — she especially enjoyed the time she spent attending her boys’ activities. She was their number #1 fan.
She was also a member of the St. John’s the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa and Resurrection Parish in Asbury, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, David Kaiser, of Peosta, IA; three sons, Jaxon, Charlie and Simon Kaiser, all at home; and her fur baby, Yadi; her mother, Ann O’Hea, of Dubuque, IA; one sister, Katie (Roberto) Marrero, of Dubuque, IA, and their children, Liliana, Korbin and Quincy; one brother, Patrick (Catherine) O’Hea, of Dyersville, IA, and their children, Madison and Tiegan; father-in-law and step-mother-in-law, Gary (Wanda) Kaiser, of Dubuque, IA; mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Mary (Jeff Thein) Donovan, of Dubuque, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kori Kaiser, of Hiawatha, IA, and his children, Mallory and Emily, Brian (Amanda) Kaiser, of Altus, OK, and their children, Chase and Gavin, Russell (Crystal) Kaiser, of Dubuque, IA, and their children, Natalie and Jordy, Daniel (Casie) Kaiser, of Dubuque, IA, and their children, Addison, Laylah and Drew, Adam (Caitlin) Kaiser, of Dubuque, IA, and their children, Braylon and Thea, Sarah (Travis) Troy, of Bondurant, IA, and their children, Maci and Kaiser; her godfather, Tom (Linda) Schissel; her godmother, Louann O’Hea, both of Dubuque, IA; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald “Jerry” O’Hea; one brother-in-law, Justin “J.T.” Kaiser; her grandparents, Willis and Ivanelle Schissel, Alex and Lorraine O’Hea, John and Camille Hilken, Merlin and Jane Kaiser, Robert and Irma Donovan.
The family of Molly would like to thank the Peosta/Centrailia Fire Department and Ambulance crew, Peosta Police Department and the many friends, family and co-workers who have supported Molly and her family.
In lieu of flowers, a Molly Kaiser Memorial Fund has been established for her children’s future education. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Molly Kaiser family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc@gmail.com.