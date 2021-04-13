CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Daniel Robert Patters, 48, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cedar Rapids.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public services at this time. A private family service will be held and a celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.
Danny was born July 30, 1972, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Robert and Mary Kay (Riekena) Patters.
He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1990, and received his Bachelors Degree from University of Northern Iowa in 1994.
Dan’s professional life was spent in sales and service for various yearbook companies. He was an avid Hawkeye fan. Dan enjoyed spending time with his children, hunting, fishing and golfing.
Survivors include his children, Abby and Alex Patters; his father, Robert Patters, Jr., of Dubuque; his mother, Mary Kay Patters, of Dubuque; his sister, Jean Yohnke; three uncles, Gary, Rick and Jay Patters; his aunt, Carol Riekena; his best friend, Todd Dannaman; and numerous other friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and Uncle Ron Riekena.
