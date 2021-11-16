Grace H. Clemen, 74, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, November 19, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Grace will be 10:00 am Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Word of Life Church with Pastor Loren Hirschy officiating. Private burial will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Holy Cross, IA.
Grace was born March 31, 1947, in Guttenburg, IA, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Loeffelholz) Deutmeyer. On May 28, 1966, she married Cletus Clemen in Luxemberg, IA. He died December 17, 2008.
She was a dedicated office assistant for Word of Life Church for many years. As a faithful member of Word of Life Church, Jesus was the focus of her life. She loved Him by serving others well. This showed in her work as a volunteer for Hospice of Dubuque. She was also an avid card and game player and enjoyed sewing.
Survivors include one son, Carl (Amy) Clemen of Harrisburg, SD; two daughters, Angie (David) Stuecker of Ely, IA, and Wanda (Matt) Jennings of Spencer, IA; eight grandchildren, Brianna, Austin (Elise), Eli, Sam, Ashlynn, Emily, Eryn, and Zachary; two great-grandchildren, Elena, Olivia, and one due in March of 2022; three sisters, Mary Frommung of Prairie Du Sac, WI, Dianne Duwe of Luxemberg, IA, and Phyllis Errthum of Holy Cross, IA three brothers, Marvin (Norma) Deutmeyer of Dyersville, IA, Jerry (Jan) Deutmeyer of Dubuque, and Richard (Helen) Deutmeyer of Luxemberg, IA; five sisters-in-law, Kathleen Trenkamp of Dyersville, IA, Virginia Juran of Holy Cross, IA, Donna (John) Weimerskirch of Dubuque, LaVonne Clemen of Holy Cross, IA, and Mary Clemen of Hendersonville, TN; two brothers-in-law, Edwin Clemen of New Vienna, IA, and Roger (Janey) Clemen of Holy Cross, IA; and too many nieces and nephews to count.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Ralph Deutmeyer, brothers-in-law Albert Trenkamp, Bill Juran, Don Frommung, Dennis Duwe, Leon Clemen, Ambrose Clemen, Robert Errthum, Lee Wedewer, and Jim Oberbrockling, and sister-in-law, Rosie Clemen.
The family thanks her Word of Life Church family and her special friend, Joe Burko.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Word of Life Church.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Grace’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.