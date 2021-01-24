Michael John Mockler, 30, of Dubuque, entered peacefully into eternal life on January 21, 2021, after a courageous journey with brain cancer.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Resurrection Church social space in Dubuque, with the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 2 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Church, with Fr. Ken Frisch presiding. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Sinsinawa, WI. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Occupancy guidelines will be followed.
Michael was born on February 8, 1990, to John and Caroline (Hartmann) Mockler in Worcester, MA, which gave him his passion for the Patriots, Red Sox and all seafood. He was a dedicated Hawkeye fan who enjoyed nature. Humble and kind, Michael embraced life each day with a positive attitude and made an impact on all those around him. Michael was a proud member of the Wahlert Catholic High School Class of 2008 and named Outstanding Senior of the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Class of 2012. He enjoyed his time rehabilitating birds, especially bald eagles, at the Raptor Education Group (REGI) and he loved his work team at Mi-T-M.
Above all else, Michael loved his bride, Cassie. They were married on March 1, 2014, at St. Joseph Church, Sinsinawa, and loved each other perfectly. They enjoyed going on adventures, running together, and spending time with family and friends. Michael was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Holy Name Society. He put his faith above all things and inspired everyone with the way he lived his life.
Michael is survived by his wife, Cassandra; parents, John and Caroline Mockler; siblings, Katherine (Andy Meyer), Brian, Emma and Sarah Mockler; parents-in-law, Roger and Mary Ellen Berning; siblings-in-law, Ryan (Kaitlyn) Berning, Katrina (David) Ernst, Benjamin (Bailey) Berning, Clara (Eric) Meyer and Ruth (fiancé Jonny Carlson) Berning; and many beloved godchildren; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his angel baby, Aurora, in 2019; paternal grandparents, John P. and Mary Lee Mockler; maternal grandparents, Frank and Agnes Hartmann; and uncle, Mark E. Hartmann.
In lieu of flowers, a Michael Mockler Memorial fund will be established.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7