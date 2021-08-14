Lynn E. Kerker, age 97, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Millboro, South Dakota to Guy and Alice (Dick) Clover. Her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was a baby. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She married her first love, Earl J. Kerker, in Hiawatha, Kansas on November 23, 1946. Their first date was the day before he left for the Army, and they wrote letters for three years during the war.
Her first job was with Guarantee Mutual Life Co. in Omaha, where she was studying to be a Life Office Management Associate.
Lynn was a member of St. Luke’s UMC, and she and Earl were very active members. Through the years she was involved in the Women’s Society, where she held every office, and served as an officer in the Dubuque District UMW. Wonderful Wednesday and Fabulous Friday were two of the events she participated in regularly, but she also served on many other committees. She taught Sunday school for 20 years.
Lynn’s life was dedicated to serving others. She volunteered on the Board of the Jo Daviess Red Cross for years. She served the children at St. Mark Community Center, and was on the first governing board of St. Mark Community Center. Hospice of Dubuque was very close to her heart; she started volunteering there from its inception and continued well into her 80’s. She received the Iowa Volunteer of the Year Award from Governor Branstad in April of 1993 for her work with Hospice. The Finley Hospital Auxiliary kept her busy until she was 95, when an injury caused her to retire from that. She was an active member of PEO Chapter KI where she served many offices.
She was employed as a Medical Record Librarian at the West Union Hospital for five years, worked at Xavier Hospital for a short time when she first moved to Dubuque, and was Medical Record Librarian at Finley Hospital for 10 years.
Family was the most important thing in her life. She and Earl retired early, and they were able to travel extensively. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was happiest when she was surrounded by family. She loved playing games, which we did at every family gathering. She and Earl were avid Bridge players, and she was lucky enough to find a foursome to play Bridge at Sunset Park Place.
Lynn always had an infectious smile on her face, and made people feel good about themselves. She will be sorely missed by all of the lives she touched.
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband Earl, and an infant daughter.
She is survived by her daughters Sue (Gordon) Landrum, Janet (Jim) Hlavacek, Carol (Steve) Larrabee; grandchildren, Steve, Lisa, Ethan, Lynn, J., Jenna, Frank and Charlie; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Allison, Jack, Ellery, Ward and Aidan, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Friday, August 13 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Luke’s UMC in Dubuque, and will be held after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, at St. Luke’s followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke’s UMC, or Hospice of Dubuque.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com