Sister Marlys (Felice) Becker, OSF, 88, of Dubuque, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Clare House in Dubuque.
The Rite of Final Committal will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. Masks will be required. Livestream of the service can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Mount St. Francis Center.
Marlys was born August 21, 1933, in Watkins, IA, the daughter of John and Anna Frese Becker.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1952 and made her final profession of vows on August 10, 1958. Sister received her master’s degree in guidance/counseling from Loras College in Dubuque, IA. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Holy Trinity and St. Mary in Dubuque, St. Mary in Waterloo, Bancroft, Monticello, Meyer, and Stacyville. In Illinois, she was missioned at Niles. She served as Chaplain at Marian Health Center in Sioux City, IA.
Survivors include her sister, Sr. Mary Ann Becker, RSM; sister-in-law, Mary Becker; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Helen (Glenn) Boddicker, Hazel (Clarence) Schulte, and Ida Mae (Ralph) Houser, her brothers, George (Bernice) Becker, Wilbert (Dorothy) Becker, Louis Becker, and a brother-in-law, Mark Oberreuter.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.