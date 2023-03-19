Kathleen A. Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joseph R. Burlage, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with a military service at 7 p.m., today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Robert L. Hingtgen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Jane A. Kemler, Dubuque — Visitation: After services until 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 4:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Eugene J. Mulgrew, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque; and from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 20, St. Matthew Catholic Church, Shullsburg, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Roger Stoddard, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial gathering: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. March 25 at the funeral home.
