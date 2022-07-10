MENOMINEE, Ill. — Mardelle ‘Mardy’ L. Rojemann of Menominee, IL. left this world unexpectedly on July 7, 2022, at the age of 63.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Members of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque will meet at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Monday. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. at Nativity BVM Church, Menominee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, with Fr. Joel Lopez officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mardy was born on June 2, 1959, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Dane ‘Jiggs’ and Olive (Kruse) Steiner. She grew up on the family farm, learned the skill of gardening, and was active in 4-H. Her memories from her younger years, made for great stories today.
After a ‘chase’, she tied down the love of her life and married Gerald ‘Gerry’ Rojemann on November 19, 1983. Together they carried on her family’s tradition of Dubuque Farmer’s Market and love for craft shows. Her talent was evident in her beautiful flowers and produce.
Mardy was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with family. She especially loved her role as Grandma, spending every minute she could spoiling them. She took great pride in us, and her love was truly unconditional.
Her friends were her family, and she built many friendships over the years through her encounters bartending, visiting at Market, and working at Emmy Lou’s. She enjoyed playing bingo, dominating euchre, and shenanigans as Thelma & Louise with her best friend, Becky. Mardy’s love for her family and friends was shown by her kind, generous, heart as she always put others first.
She is greatly missed by, her husband, Gerry; daughters: Tracy (Brandon) Berning-Birkbeck and Jody (Mark) Calvert, of Galena IL; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Natalie, Kristen, Owen, Harper, Gavin, and Scarlett; a brother, Dane (Sue) Steiner of Asbury, IA; best friend: Becky Ruchti; and many brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mardy was reunited with her parents; her son-in-law Evan Berning; grandparents Gilbert and Lenora Kruse; in-laws Joseph and Viola Rojemann; aunts: Bea Raab, Lavonne Kruse, and Mary Hoftender.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.
“Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts”-unknown
