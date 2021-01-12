On Friday January 8th, 2021, Jim Schroeder, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 71.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Please remember to wear your mask; if you are unable to attend a livestream of the service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Jim was born on May 20th, 1949, in Sheffield, IA, to Don and Merna Schroeder. He received his Architectural degree from Iowa State University in 1972, and a week later, on March 4th, married the love of his life, Jane Abrams.
After graduation, Jim landed his first job with Rossiter & Hamm Architecture; he then worked for Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and retired after 30+ years. Jim had a passion for his work and was described for his great leadership on projects. He served on the board at Luther Manor for many years. Jim also enjoyed boating, golfing, the Iowa Hawkeyes and being with family and friends.
Jim was driven to excel in everything he accomplished throughout his entire life. He left his mark on the Dubuque community.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Don Schroeder.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, of Dubuque; his two children, Jessica Krause, of Sussex, WI, and Jeremy Schroeder, of Cedar Rapids, IA; His mother, Merna Schroeder, of Marion, IA; and Sister, Jeri and Joe McGillicuddy, of Cedar Rapids. Two Grandchildren, Jacob and Lucas Krause; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.