WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Hans Schwantje, 84, passed away on October 6, 2021, at Benton House in Woodstock, Georgia.
He was born March 17th, 1937, in Oldenburg, Germany, to Heinrich and Mathilde (Wehlau) Schwantje. At age 12, he immigrated to the United States with his mother and sister (his father having died in 1940). The family made their home in Dubuque, Iowa.
Hans graduated from Dubuque High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dubuque in 1960, and a M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Akron, OH in 1964. He married his college sweetheart, JoAnn VanDell, during his 1958 Thanksgiving vacation in Danville, Illinois.
Hans worked as a chemist, among other places, for P.P.G., Dow Chemical, and Zep Chemicals, and earned multiple patents.
A lifelong Lutheran, he was an active member in all his ‘family churches’ and always sang in the choir. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and Eagle Scouts. He was chosen as one of the Scout Masters for the National Scout Jamboree. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, in 2018. He is survived by his sister, Katie Schultz, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marietta, Georgia, on October 28, 2021, starting at 11:00 A.M.
Memorials can be given to the University of Dubuque, in Iowa.