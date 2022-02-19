Maurice P. “Maury” Niemer, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 1:45 p.m., on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Maury’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, where military rites will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Maury was born on March 17, 1925, in Cassville, Wisconsin, son of Frank and Mathilda “Maude” (McNamara) Niemer.
Maury was raised on a farm outside of Fennimore, Wisconsin. His elementary and high school days were spent at Fennimore. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Judith Kerper, on June 13, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. The couple was truly blessed with 5 sons and 57 wonderful years of marriage together. Maury was always a hard worker, devoting 31 years to the Dubuque Packing Company and 34 years doing maintenance for the Visitation Sisters, before his well earned retirement. Family life, and his Christian faith, were the cornerstones of his life as was evidenced by his long time membership with the Church of the Nativity. Music and singing with the choir were a great source of joy and accomplishment for Maury. He taught himself to play guitar at age 70, and became an original member of the Older and Bolder Band. They entertained at several places throughout the Tri-States, and much to the delight of the residents, they would put on untold performances at nursing homes in the Dubuque area for 25 years. In his younger days, Maury was an avid bowler and kept on bowling until he was in his 90’s. He was also a lover of the great outdoors and could often be found camping, trout fishing or bird hunting with the family. His family was no doubt Maury’s greatest source of joy. His love and devotion to Judy was evident to everyone around them, and an inspiration to married couples everywhere. Maury was a humble man and an excellent role model who has taught all of us countless life lessons that will be passed on for generations to come. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Maury’s memory include his loving wife, Judith Niemer, Dubuque, IA; 4 sons, Kevin (Ellen) Niemer, Dubuque, IA Patrick (Amy) Niemer, Asbury, IA, Gene (Kristi) Niemer, Manchester, IA and Doug (Jenny) Niemer, Victoria, MN; his grandchildren, Ben, Stephanie, Megan, Kalee, Colin, Jeff, Noah, Sophia, Emma and John; and his sister, Lorraine Hidding, North Carolina.
Maury was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Timothy Niemer; and his siblings, Dorthea, Tom, John, Kathleen, Margaret, Mary Lou, Jim and Ann.
Maury’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kirkendall, and the nurses and staff of both Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of the outstanding care and compassion they have shown for Maury and the entire family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Maury’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Maury Niemer Family.
