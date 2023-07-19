Joan Theresa Nauman, 81 of Dubuque, died on July 15th, after a short battle with Acute Leukemia, surrounded by her family.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 20, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. There will also be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday July 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

