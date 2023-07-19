Joan Theresa Nauman, 81 of Dubuque, died on July 15th, after a short battle with Acute Leukemia, surrounded by her family.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 20, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. There will also be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday July 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday July 21, 2023, at the funeral home with Father Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Cassville Cemetery in Cassville, Wisconsin.
Joan was born on November 25, 1941, at home on the farm at Browns Bottom (known now as English Mill Road) in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Liz (Maas) Muntz. She was the 4th of 8 children. Joan graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1960.
She was married to Melvern (Curly) Nauman on November 18, 1961, and divorced on May 11, 1978 and remained friends. They had 4 children together. Joan worked at Dubuque Bank and Trust in many departments for over 35 years until her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cross stitch, making quillows and quilts, playing cards and going to the casino. She also enjoyed visiting her son in Texas, her sister-in-law in Florida and spending time with her family, most of all.
Joan will be missed very much by all who loved her. She is survived by her 4 children: Julie (Dennis) Jentz of Platteville, WI; Janell (Tim) O’Meara and Jena (Todd) Wilwert of Dubuque, and Robert Nauman (Thy Nguyen) of Saginaw, TX. Grandchildren: Myranda (Jimmy Bernhardt) O’Meara, Jacob (Sydney) Wilwert and Shane O’Meara. Step Grandchildren: Tristan (Shayne) Wilwert and Tiara (Ryan) Steffen, Calvin and Martin Nguyen. Great Grandchild: Marcella “Macy” O’Meara and another due in November. Step Great-Grandchildren: Anika and Silas Wilwert and Remington and Lilian Steffen. Siblings: Margie (Lyle) Smith, Daniel Muntz, Betty (Ron) Gile and Joe (Betty) Muntz. Honorary Siblings: Jeff (Ann) Maas and Tim (Linda) Maas. Special Cousins: Rosie Besler, Kay Wilgenbusch and Mary Beitzel. In-laws: Nellie Muntz, Don (Helen) Nauman, Darlene (Don) Schmitt, Madonna Nauman, Roseann Nauman and Peggy Nauman, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, ex-husband Melvern “Curly” Nauman, Step Great-Grandchild Ashton Wilwert. Siblings: Frank Muntz, Florence (Tony) Zenz, Dorrance “Jake” (Roberta) Muntz. In-laws: Rose Muntz, Irvin (Mary) Nauman, Gerald (Phyllis) Naumann, Alfred(Whitey) (Darlene and Mary) Nauman, Kenneth (Dutch) Nauman, Harlan Nauman, Ronald Nauman. Nephews: Billy Muntz and Lyle Smith Jr. Special Cousins: Bob Selle Sr and Jim Beitzel.
The family would like to thank Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Joan, especially Hillary, Morgan, and Angelia.