BLUNT, S.D. — Thomas “Smiley” Eldon Feldman, 68, of Blunt, SD, formerly of Rickardsville, IA, passed away on February 24, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident in rural Blunt, SD.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Dockside Marina, 22500 Golf Lake Rd, Dubuque, IA (next to Mud Lake Park). The prayer service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Brother Stephen Markham will officiate.
Tom was born on February 8, 1953, to Eldon and Marina (Klein) Feldman in Dubuque, IA. He spent his formative years in Rickardsville, IA, before graduating from Leo High School in Holy Cross, IA, in 1971. While in high school, he lived with his grandparents and was introduced to one of his lifelong loves...Farming.
Following high school, Tom proudly served in the Iowa National Guard from 1971-1977. While serving, he met and married his first love, Kathy Ann Kerper, on November 20, 1976, in Sherrill, IA. Their union was blessed with two children, Angie and Michelle. He proudly farmed on his grandparents’ original homestead. After Kathy’s long battle with Lupus, she passed away on Valentine’s Day in 1994.
Tom then lived in Dubuque, IA, until he met Trudie King of Blunt, SD. Tom and Trudie were united in marriage on July 7, 2007, wherein Tom also gained his step-son, Shiloe King.
Tom also worked as a pipeliner for 14 years, before returning to his true love...being a farmer. Tom’s love of the land and livestock in his care was second to none.
Some of Tom’s hobbies throughout life included being a semi-pro baseball player for Rickardsville, and playing softball for Little Ed’s, where he was known more by his nickname “Smiley” than anything else, which tells you a lot about the type of man Tom was.
But he was by far the biggest fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Bulls. He was passionate about his sports teams and would fill you in on all his knowledge. He loved his Harley-Davidson motorcycle where he made many friends and memories on his many rides. He also enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, who always looked forward to spending part of their summer vacation with him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Trudie; daughter Angie (Jeremy) Schmitt, of Sherrill, IA; step-son, Shiloe King, of Blunt, SD; four brothers, Mark (Mary) Feldman, of Welton, IA, Kevin “Ike” Feldman, of Dubuque, IA, Bruce (Sarah) Feldman, of Dyersville, IA, Brian (Connie) Feldman, of Sherrill, IA; Brother-in-law, Matt (Beth) King, of Pierre, SD; Sister-in-law, Nancy (Robert) Knutson, of Wasilla, AK; Father-in-law, Lowell King, and Mother-in-law, Thelma King, both of Blunt, SD; his two grandchildren, Kylee and Dylan; and all his nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Kathy; and his daughter, Michelle.
The family welcomes you to wear your favorite sports team apparel.