BENTON, Wis. — John Fields, 59, of Benton, WI, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10th, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, March 10th, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. The family requests that attendees wear casual attire for services.
John was born on June 27, 1960, to Ray “Stubb” & Donna (Birkett) Fields in Hazel Green, WI. He was a semi driver first and later demoted to a diesel mechanic — Karen said he wasn’t getting out of the business that easy. He married Denise “Dee Dee” Bryant on June 7, 1986, in Leadmine, WI. He worked for Wiederholt Transportation in Hazel Green, WI, as a diesel mechanic. John was a talented artist and enjoyed woodworking, an avid firearm collector (a true gun fanatic), his two fur babies: Molly & Zoey, TV shows: Forged in Fire and Mysteries of Oak Island, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
John is survived by his wife, Denise; a daughter, Shawna Fields, of Darlington, WI; a son, Taylor Fields, of Benton, WI; two brothers: Jack (Missy) Fields, of West Harrison, IN, and Tim (Becky) Fields, of Dickeyville, WI; a sister, Kori Kruser, of Darlington, WI; a special friend, Cathy Schwitz; boss and friend, Karen Wiederholt; a sister-in-law, Debra (Matt) Spillane; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents and in-laws.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a John Fields Memorial Fund has been established.
