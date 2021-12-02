BENTON, Wis. — Jane M. Roberts, 69, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the Benton Red Church Cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, at the Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Jane was born on January 16, 1952, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Everette and Eva (Chandler) Rogers. She graduated from Benton High School. Jane married Howard Roberts on August 26, 1972, at Primitive Methodist Church in Benton.
Most important to Jane was her family. She was a caregiver to both of her parents, and babysat for many children. Jane also enjoyed flowers.
Survivors include her husband, Howard Roberts, Benton; five sons, John (Mindy) Roberts, Peosta, IA, and Chad Roberts, Scott Roberts, Nicholas Roberts and Sandy (Jessica) Roberts, all of Benton; a sister, Judy (Doug) Wulff, Stockton, IL; a brother, Steve Rogers, McFarland, WI; a brother-in-law, Mike Banfield, Dubuque, IA; and four grandchildren, Cody Roberts, Jaxon Roberts, Violet Roberts and Everette Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joyce Banfield.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Connie Soppe for all the care she gave to Jane.