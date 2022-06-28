DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Wilma M. Mensen, 85 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held 2 — 8 p.m., Thursday, June 30 , 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m., at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, in Dyersville with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Wilma was born May 21, 1937, in Colesburg, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Ardella (Riesberg) Helle. She married Dale Mensen on January 24, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Garnavillo. Together they were devoted dairy farmers until retiring in 2007. They enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music throughout the years.
Survivors include her children: Lu Ann (Randy) Lansing of New Vienna, Larry (Patti) Mensen of Dyersville, Nancy (Jerry) Marbach of Manchester, Mary Jo (Al) Eike of Delhi, Alan (Sue) Mensen of Dyersville, Karen Heiderscheit of Center Point, Keith (Sarah) Mensen of Dyersville, 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, siblings: Shirley Thein of Garnavillo, Jo Ann Cox of Champaign, IL, David (Leslie) Helle of Cedar Rapids, Wayne (Kathy) Helle of Garnavillo, and a sister-in-law, Betty Helle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, parents and parents-in-law, a son-in-law, Ron Heiderscheit, grandson, Owen Heiderscheit, great grandchildren, Benjamin Brunsman, Raelynn and Cade Marbach, siblings: Louis Helle, Joe (Peggy) Helle, in-laws: Leonard Thein, Jerry Cox, and Carol (Loyd) Jasper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, and may be directed to St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Beckman Catholic School, and Camp Courageous of Iowa.
