MANCHESTER, Iowa — Muriel Faye Bush, 63, of Manchester, died on Monday, November 2, 2020, of a brief illness.
Private family graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Hopkinton Cemetery, Hopkinton, Iowa, with Cheryl Gates officiating. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa, is assisting the family. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Muriel was born June 7, 1957, in Manchester, the daughter of Roy and Helen (Goldsmith) Bush. She attended school in Hopkinton and lived in Hopkinton, Ryan and Manchester all her life. She was currently residing in the Howard Home group home in Manchester. Muriel loved socializing with everyone and knew so many people in the area who loved her as well. She looked forward to going to dances at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, participating in Special Olympics, shopping as well as attending WWF events.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents and numerous Goldsmith and Bush aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her roommates and staff at the Howard Home and her guardian Dave (Rita) Dudley as well as Goldsmith and Bush cousins. Muriel was our “miracle child”, having been born with birth defects she lived with her entire life. Her life expectancy was doubled due to the wonderful care she received from all who loved her, especially the staff at Unlimited Services who made her life so happy up to the day she died.
The family requests no flowers, but memorials can be directed to Second Helpings food kitchen at Manchester United Methodist Church, 413 E. Butler St., Manchester, IA, 52057, where Muriel served as a volunteer.
Please share a memory of Muriel at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.