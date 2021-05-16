Thomas “Tom” Edward Kaesbauer, 63, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club on Century Drive. All are welcome and invited to come and share a memory of Tom. This date would also have been the 28th wedding anniversary of Tom and Cathy.
Tom was born on April 22, 1957, in Dubuque to Robert and Marilyn (Wolf) Kaesbauer.
He married Catherine A. Morgan on May 22, 1993, at Blades Chapel, University of Dubuque.
Tom was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and closely followed the Chicago Cubs. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. Golf was a favorite pastime of Tom’s.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a loyal friend who was always willing to help.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy, of Dubuque, his daughter, Jessica (Dustin) Allen, his grandson, Aspen, and granddaughter, Olivia; his siblings, Sue White, of Peosta, Bob (Pat) Kaesbauer, of Dubuque, and Patty (Mike) Riniker, of Dubuque; his sister-in-law, Connie (John) Erner, of Dubuque, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved feline fur babies, Honeybee and Chucky.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family.