EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — James R. “Boar” Thompson, age 77, of East Dubuque, Ill., completed his earthly journey on August 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Jim’s life, his Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at R Place, 292 Sinsinawa Ave, in East Dubuque. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery at a later date.
Jim was born on Feb. 23, 1943, in Dubuque, a son to Vivian (Russo) Thompson. He spent his entire life in East Dubuque and worked as a truck driver for many years, while also spending his retirement in the maintenance department at Eagle Ridge, and his mornings with his friends at R Place. Jim was a Jack of all Trades and his skillful generosity is legendary. We will miss Boar; his fishing stories, his dry wit, and colorful clichés, but most of all, we will miss the man who showed us life is but a journey to be lived once. Thank you, Jim, for the love and lessons and may peace be yours until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Jim include his 3 daughters; his 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful bride; and two brothers.
