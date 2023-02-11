MANCHESTER, Iowa — Carlotta Marie “Carla” Harder, 72, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. She was born on September 2, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Keith and Vera (Nelson) Eisher. Carla was a graduate of Great Bend High School in Great Bend, Kansas. She then earned her Associate’s Degree from Kirkwood Community College.

On August 5, 1972, Carla was united in marriage to Jeffrey Harder at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester. Three children were born to this union. Carla worked as a Day Care Coordinator with Operation New View for over 30 years.

