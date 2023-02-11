MANCHESTER, Iowa — Carlotta Marie “Carla” Harder, 72, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. She was born on September 2, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Keith and Vera (Nelson) Eisher. Carla was a graduate of Great Bend High School in Great Bend, Kansas. She then earned her Associate’s Degree from Kirkwood Community College.
On August 5, 1972, Carla was united in marriage to Jeffrey Harder at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester. Three children were born to this union. Carla worked as a Day Care Coordinator with Operation New View for over 30 years.
Carla was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and L.W.M.L. She was the secretary/treasurer of the Delaware County Pork Producer’s Grill Team for many years. Carla enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was an avid Iowa State fan by proxy. Carla enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and cattle shows. Above all else, Carla loved her family and cherished spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jeffrey Harder of Manchester; her three children, Terry (Amy) Harder of Holy Cross, Eric (Laura) Harder of Mingo, and Michelle (Patrick) Cooper of Oskaloosa; eight grandchildren, Alexia, Spencer, and Travis Harder, Jocelyn and Colton Harder, Emma, Shawn, and Jackson Cooper; four siblings, Michael (Jodi) Eisher of Smyrna, Tennessee, Bonnie Vromen of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Susan (Jim) Phillips of Tuttle, Oklahoma, and Raymond (Sheila) Werneburg of Blanchard, Oklahoma; step mother, Eunice Eisher of Cedar Rapids; a brother-in-law, Kenneth (Connie) Harder of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents; and parents-in-law, William and Wilma Harder.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the Delaware County Pork Producers Grill Team.
