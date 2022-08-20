Juanita L. “Neatz” Dague, 83, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Neatz will be 10:30 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia.
Juanita was born September 22, 1938, in Centralia, IA, the daughter of John and Marcella Duschen Cavanaugh. On June 13, 1962, she married Lyle Dague at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Peosta. Neatz worked for the Dubuque Community School District in the hot lunch program. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was on a bowling league for many years and enjoyed fishing with her husband and friends. She loved playing cards, and feeding and watching hummingbirds.
Survivors include her husband, Lyle; two daughters, Carol (Dan) Regan of Peosta, IA, and Sue (Richard “Kim”) Palmer of Sageville, IA; two sons, Dean (Sharon) Dague of Asbury, IA, and Tim Dague of Dubuque; ten grandchildren, Jenaleigh (Eli) Turner, Lorlie (Gordon) Ryan, Royce (Laura) Dague, Tyler (Kyle) Dague, Andrew Palmer, Jacob Palmer, Morgan Dague, Kevin (Abby) Regan, Codi (Michael) Jasper, and Preston Dague; 14 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; one sister, Sharon Hermsen of Dyersville, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Jack, Cavanaugh, Loras Cavanaugh, and Tom Cavanaugh; three sisters, Janaan Theisen, Mary Jecklin, and Loretta Graves; and two great-granddaughters, Raylene Jellison and Jade Turner.
A memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Healey and the ICU Nurses at MercyOne for their incredible care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Neatz’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
