Donald J. Hayes, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away July 11, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15th, 2021, at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with Military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Donald was born on October 15, 1936, in Jackson County (Iowa), the son of James and Mary (Hawks) Hayes. He graduated from Loras Academy and served in the U.S. Army, where he received an honorable discharge. He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for 36 years and was a member of the UAW Local 94.
On May 25th, 1963, he married Margaret Haley in Dubuque, Iowa, and they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Don is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Jim (Shari) Hayes, Julie (Paul) Rhomberg, Nancy (Chad) Berendes, Mark (Christina) Hayes and Greg (Vicky) Hayes; grandchildren, Andrew, Brian (Rachel), Megan (Nathan), Peter, Tom, Daniel, Cayla, Mitchell (Carissa), Jenna, Nolan, Bridget and Veronica; great-grandchildren, Aria, Mila and Stella; sister, Geri Connolly; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Herbie Hayes; and two sisters, Milly Feeney and Kathleen Hickson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Assisi Village and Stonehill Care Center for all their wonderful care they gave to Don.