MUD LAKE, Iowa — Arthur J. “AJ” Kress, age 71, of Mud Lake, passed away at 8:28 a.m., on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To honor A.J.’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 until 7:00 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Dustin Long Vu officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

A.J. was born on June 11, 1951, in Sherrill, Iowa, son of Arthur John and Henrietta (Friederick) Kress.

