MUD LAKE, Iowa — Arthur J. “AJ” Kress, age 71, of Mud Lake, passed away at 8:28 a.m., on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To honor A.J.’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 until 7:00 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Dustin Long Vu officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
A.J. was born on June 11, 1951, in Sherrill, Iowa, son of Arthur John and Henrietta (Friederick) Kress.
He attended school at Sts. Peter & Paul in Sherrill and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1969.
A.J. was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cindy Bauer on December 19, 1970 at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, and enjoyed over 51 years of marriage together.
He and Cindy farmed the family farm in Specht’s Ferry. A.J. was a hard worker and was always keeping himself busy. His work ethic carried over to his career with John Deere Dubuque Works. When he was laid-off in the 1980’s from Deere’s, not one to sit still, he went to work for Tschiggfrie Excavating until he was called back to work. He retired from John Deere in 2003. A.J was a proud member of UAW Local 94 in Dubuque.
He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed his time spent outdoors whether it was hunting with his “Sweet Hole Hunting Group” or fishing and boating on the Mississippi with Cindy and their family. He truly enjoyed his life and home on the river enjoying every sunrise and sunset. A.J. was a seasoned chef who enjoyed cooking and canning anything and everything. He was a also life-long New York Yankees fan.
A.J. was a devoted family man who deeply loved his wife, children and grandchildren ... they were his World and his greatest joy. He was such a kind and pure soul who will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Those left to cherish A.J.’s memory include his wife, Cindy Kress, Mud Lake; his children , Calvin “C.J.” (Angela Will) Kress, Cornell, WI, Rachel (Don) Jasper, Holy Cross, IA, Jeremiah “Jay” (Nicole) Kress, Balltown, IA. 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and his siblings; Anna Mae Welter, Dubuque, IA, Paul Kress, Dubuque, IA, Norbert (Shirley) Kress, Zwingle, IA, Leo (Betty) Kress, Sherrill, IA, Dorothy Wolf, Dubuque, IA, James (Janet) Kress, Sherrill, IA his best friend, Carl Overbeck, of Guttenberg, IA and Texas. several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A.J. was preceded in death by his parents; a sister at birth, Mary Kress; a son, Joshua “J.C.” Kress at birth; a sister-in-law, Francine Kress; 3 brothers-in-law, Gene Lahey, Don Wolf and Ralph Welter.
A.J.’s family would like to thank the Sherrill Fire Department, Finley ICU, Visiting Nurses, the Cancer Clinics in Iowa City and Dubuque and their King’s Row Crew for all of the professional and compassionate care they provided to A.J. and his family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in A.J.’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. A.J. Kress Family.
