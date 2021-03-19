Susan M. “Sue” (Klaeska) Bowen, age 59, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Sue’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Sue’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Marshall Rush officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Susan was born on May 23, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Carl F. and Jeanne M. (Vincent) Klaeska Jr.
Susan was born and raised in Dubuque where she graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. After school, she went to work with the Great American Cookie Company and C.J. Banks, which became Christopher Banks, at the Kennedy Mall. She also worked at the Locust Street Hy-Vee, Champps Restaurant, and was lastly employed with UnityPoint Finley Hospital as a registrar, before retiring due to health issues in 2017. On September 24, 2010, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Reece Bowen, at Eagle Point Park. They were very blessed to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary together last year.
In her free time, Sue enjoyed playing Bingo and working jigsaw, word and Sudoku puzzles. She also liked sitting quietly working on her latest craft project or watching her favorite movies. Everyone who knew Sue also knew that Candy Crush was her game of choice. She truly loved spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved dogs, Chico and Chloe. Sue was a wiz in the kitchen who loved organizing family gatherings and potlucks. She was known to regularly take her creations to work to share with her friends and co-workers, sometimes before Reece got his fill of the cookies. Sue was a kind and gentle soul, always happy no matter what she was doing or what the day brought. She was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Sue’s memory include her loving husband, Reece Bowen, Dubuque, IA; her step-daughter, Brittani Bowen, Dubuque, IA; her siblings, Shelly (Ross) Hall, Davenport, FL, Sheree (Frank) Miller Jr., Dubuque, IA, Stacie (Tim) Larson, Dubuque, IA and Carl Klaeska III, Davenport, FL; her in-laws, Ronald (Cindy) Bowen, VA, Ellen (David) Rath, Dubuque, IA, Lisa McSpadden, VA, Teresa (Richard) Hardwick, Dubuque, IA, Carey Bowen, Dubuque, IA, Lesa Bowen, MI, and Raymond Decker, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and her in-laws, Donald Bowen and Denise Decker.
Sue’s family would like to thank Dr. Munga and nurse Jody from the University of Iowa; the nurses from St. Croix Hospice, and all of her Finley family for their love, kindness, support and friendship throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Sue’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Susan Bowen Family.
