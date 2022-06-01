Sister Veronica (Herman) Schafers, OSF, died at 11:35 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Clare House, Mount St. Francis.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. Masks will be required. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans . Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Sr. Veronica was born October 4, 1921 in Denver, CO, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Spelman) Schafers. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1945 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1951. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in music education from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. She ministered in Iowa at St. Mary, Dubuque, Sacred Heart, Sioux City, Garner, Ashton, Riverside, Rickardsville, Luxemburg, Earlville, Bancroft, Cherokee, and Stacyville.
Sister is survived by her Franciscan sisters. Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Sister Theresa Schafers, OSF and Sister Teresita Schafers, OSF; and her brother Reverend Herman Schafers.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
