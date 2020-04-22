GRATIOT, Wis. — Eleanor “Leone” Myers, age 87, of rural Gratiot, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Epione Pavilion, in Cuba City, WI.
She was born November 24, 1932, in Warren, IL, the daughter of James and Bessie (Aurand) Wetzel. Leone grew up in Warren where she graduated from Warren High School in 1950. She married the love of her life, Gerald Myers, on November 1, 1952, in Warren. Following their marriage, they moved to Gratiot and Leone began working for Oaktron Industries, in Monroe, WI, for 25 years. She later worked at Carter Motors, in Warren, for 10 years.
Leone was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Gratiot, WI, and served in the Gratiot ladies auxiliary post. She loved to bowl, golf and play softball. After retirement, Leone enjoyed making blankets for her kids by crocheting and quilting. Most of all she loved traveling with her husband, Jerry, of 67 years, across the United States in their RV. They traveled to national bowling tournaments, military reunions and visiting family. As their grandchildren grew up and moved away, they always made it a point to stop to see them. Their traveling days can now take them everywhere and anywhere they want to go. Fly high with the angels. Leone cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and the memories they created together. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Leone is survived by her three sons, Tom (Jane) Myers, of Cuba City, WI, Tim (Deb) Myers, of Juda, WI, and Pat (Julie Winders), of Fennimore, WI; five grandchildren, Nikita (Brad) Poffinbarger, of Dane, WI, Matthew (Angie) Myers, of Clovis, CA, Michael Myers, of Cuba City, WI, Marcus (Laura) Myers, of Waco, TX, and Jeff (Jennifer) Weeden, of Barneveld, WI; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in law, Marge Lindsey, of Luther, MI., and Helen Irwin, of Lena, IL.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald, on February 5, 2020; one grandson, Conrad; and two brothers, James Leo Wetzel and Francis Wetzel.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Erickson Funeral Home, in Shullsburg, WI, with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu, of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Gratiot, WI, officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The Erickson Funeral Home, in Darlington, WI, is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Leone’s name.